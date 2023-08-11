SBCC School of Extended Learning kicks off Open House this weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City College School of Extended Learning is excited to present an open house for the community.

"Very excited about our upcoming school of extended learning open house, which will take place this Saturday, and the purpose of that event is to invite community members or to come and learn about our fall course offerings," said Carola Smith, assistant superintendent and vice president of extended learning for Santa Barbara City College.

Hundreds of free, noncredit classes will start the week of Aug. 28 along with a variety of short courses and workshops starting every week throughout fall.

"We are inviting our community to become part of our SEL family, to look at the course offerings, and hopefully to register for a class or two," said Smith.

The open house will include an afternoon of activities, presentations, lunch and exploration.

"Yeah, so this is mostly focusing on adult education classes and the primary which are all tuition free," said Jeanette Chian, dean of school of extended learning of Santa Barbara City College.

Class enrollment is ongoing during the event and registration assistance will be provided.

The Open House is on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SBCC Extended Learning Wake Campus.