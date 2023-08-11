Santa Barbara City College announces $550,000 expansion of dual-enrollment program with local high schools

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) and Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) announced additional grant funding to expand their dual-enrollment program.

“Infusing more financial commitment into this partnership is, and always will be, a major goal of ours,” said Dr. Erika Endrijonas, Superintendent/President at SBCC. “We accept the challenges brought forth by our progressive community, albeit more rigorous academic opportunities or aiding students with needs or interests that require more flexibility. We are here to serve all of our community, and are grateful to have a partner such as Santa Barbara Unified as we continue to expand our collective vision.”

The announced $550,000 will be used from July of 2023 until the end of June in 2027 to expand parts of the dual-enrollment program including:

Financial: Stipends/extra pay for release time for instructors and counselors (both LEA and SBCC) to collaborate, and define course parameters; stipends/extra pay for counselors for family engagement/outreach events

Expanded Learning: Professional Development for Dual Enrollment Teachers and Counselors

Organizational: Dual enrollment data management platform

"We are so excited for the opportunities this grant will create for our dual enrollment students,” said Angelica Contreras, SBCC’s acting director of Admissions and Records and Dual Enrollment. “This grant will help us solidify and create thoughtful pathways for our students. It will allow us to step back and be intentional about the students we serve and what resources they need to be successful.”

Over the last 25 years, SBUSD and SBCC have provided more than 40 duel-enrollment courses from 13 different academic and Career Technical Education departments.

The grant funding will include $250,000 toward middle college and $100,000 for each of the College and Career Access Pathways programs at Santa Barbara High, San Marcos High, and Dos Pueblos High.

“We are excited to continue to evolve the dual-enrollment opportunities for our students and their families. We have seen firsthand the impact it has on our community,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, SBUSD’s superintendent. “SBCC is an incredible partner and continues to help us challenge the status quo, making sure that we continue to expand educational opportunities that fit the lives of our students. This grant will go a long way to making sure the proper resources are available when our students need them most.”

For more information about the dual-enrollment program through Santa Barbara City College visit their information page about it here.