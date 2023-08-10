Patricia Bragg, health and wellness icon, dies at age 94 in her Goleta home

GOLETA, Calif. – Patricia Bragg, health and wellness icon and CEO of the Bragg food company, died at age 94 in her Goleta home on Thursday afternoon, according to her company's Instagram page.

"Patricia was a true visionary who transformed the lives of millions through her work in health & wellness education and nearly five decades as our company’s CEO," wrote the Instagram post. "She was a mentor, a friend, and a groundbreaking woman in wellness."

Bragg is well known for its Apple Cider Vinegar product, as well as salad dressings and more.

Patricia Bragg also wrote or co-wrote several books on health and wellness.

"Her legacy lives on in our mission to help everyone live more vibrantly every day," wrote the Bragg Instagram page.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.