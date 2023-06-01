Live Auction to honor memory of late local philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree through designer fashion and one-of-a-kind estate pieces

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Leslie Ridley- Tree was well known for sharing her wealth with the people of Santa Barbara, contributing to organizations like the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Sansum Clinic, and Girls Inc.

She recently passed away at the age of 98 in 2022, but her legacy of philanthropy lives on.

A woman of grace and style, Ridley-Tree designated her high- end designers’ fashion and tabletop estate pieces to go to auction at Miss Daisy’s Consignment and Auction house in Santa Barbara.

Fashion and antique lovers will get to see her wardrobe and have a chance to participate in the Live Silent Auction of Hats and Wine at a special event on Tuesday, June 6th.

All of the proceeds from this auction will go to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Hat and Wig Boutique.

We will be giving you a sneak peek of her exquisite collection and will be speaking to Louis John, who is responsible for curating the fashion wardrobe.

To register for tickets for this special event visit consignmentsbymmd.com.