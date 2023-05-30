Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Visitors transported to Vatican City through immersive Sistine Chapel Exhibit

Mina Wahab
By
Published 4:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Art lovers can now take a look at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel without flying out to Vatican City.

It’s all part of a special exhibit at Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Visitors get to see a life-size, up-close, perspective of Michelangelo’s artistic masterpiece.

Each photographic reproduction comes with a QR code that explains its historical significance.

“All of the artwork from the Sistine Chapel has been taken and pictures have been taken of the artwork and it has been superimposed onto large panels. So you can actually get up close and personal with each piece of art from the Sistine Chapel. Instead of standing there and reaching your neck, you can actually see it up close,” said Old Mission Santa Barbara Director of Development and Communications Donna Reeves.

The exhibit is open now through September 4th.

For more from Mina, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
art exhibit
KEYT
Mission Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara
Sistine Chapel

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content