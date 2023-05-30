Visitors transported to Vatican City through immersive Sistine Chapel Exhibit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Art lovers can now take a look at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel without flying out to Vatican City.

It’s all part of a special exhibit at Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Visitors get to see a life-size, up-close, perspective of Michelangelo’s artistic masterpiece.

Each photographic reproduction comes with a QR code that explains its historical significance.

“All of the artwork from the Sistine Chapel has been taken and pictures have been taken of the artwork and it has been superimposed onto large panels. So you can actually get up close and personal with each piece of art from the Sistine Chapel. Instead of standing there and reaching your neck, you can actually see it up close,” said Old Mission Santa Barbara Director of Development and Communications Donna Reeves.

The exhibit is open now through September 4th.

