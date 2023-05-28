Visitors watch I Madonnari masterpieces come to life in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Visitors must watch where they step at the Old Mission Santa Barbara this weekend.

That's where artists are taking part in the annual I MadonnarI Street Painting Festival inspired by similar festivals in Italy.

"It's so fun to see the vibrancy and the designs, it's really amazing, and then the fun thing is to come, like, next week, like Monday or Tuesday and see the finished products." said Pamela Gilbert, who is related to one of the featured artists.

Some of the pavement frames are sponsored by local companies supporting the Children's Creative Project that funds art education programs in the Santa Barbara County schools.

Tim Smith worked on a space sponsored by a local shopping center.

"Loretto Plaza wanted something Italian, we love traveling we love Venice, Italy," said Smith.

Smith is also a glass blower and the image he is working on include glass art.

Other artists are sponsored by their families including Grace Wenzel.

"I have chosen my subject to be a fabulous drag queen because I love the art of drag, I love to celebrate it," said Wenzel.

The artists will put down their chalk at noon on Memorial Day

One fan calls it ephemeral art since it only lasts for a short time.

Fans are encouraged to check it out before it fades or perhaps washes away, depending on the weather.