Santa Barbara Public Library announces new e-bike check-out program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Starting Friday, Santa Barbara Public Library cardholders will be able to check out a BCycle pass from the Central Library.

The BCycle will join the Library's Library of Things catalogue. Available passes can be borrowed for up to one week at a time and patrons can access unlimited one-hour rides for the duration of their pass.

Additional passes will be available from Eastside Library and the Library on the Go van later this summer.

Santa Barbara Public Library and BCycle will host a kick-off event for the new program and test ride the e-bikes for free on Thursday, May 25 at East beach next to Reunion Kitchen from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The BCycle Library Pass Program is made possible with support from Bosch eBike systems which add to the fleet of 250 electric-assist bikes.

"The rollout and community response to BCycle’s electric bike share system has been incredible,” said Bosch eBike Systems Senior Sales Manager Rick Hoak. “We’re proud to continue our support of BCycle and the Santa Barbara Public Library with their continued efforts to expand eBike mobility to more Santa Barbara families.”