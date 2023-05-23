TSA officers discover handgun in carry-on luggage at Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Santa Barbara Municipal Airport stopped a male traveler from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Tuesday morning.

The 9mm Beretta 92FS was discovered during routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage around 4:50 a.m. at a security checkpoint.

TSA notified Santa Barbara Airport Police who responded to the security checkpoint, removed the handgun from the X-ray tunnel, and escorted the traveller out of the checkpoint.

The male traveller had a ticket to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

After a review of the incident, TSA can levy a civil penalty against the traveler. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to a statutory maximum of more than $14,950 per violation.

“Today’s firearm discovery illustrates why TSA officers must remain vigilant as they screen one bag, one passenger at a time,” said TSA Federal Security Director at SBA Anita Minaei. “Because the discovery of even one firearm in carry-on luggage is one too many, I am asking firearm owners who choose to travel with a gun on a commercial aircraft to take a few minutes to review the policies and procedures for traveling with a firearm.”

This is the first firearm discovery in a carry-on bag at Santa Barbara Airport this year. In 2022, two firearms were discovered at security checkpoints in the airport.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft, but only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and placed in a checked bag.

Passengers should declare a firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts with the ticket counter. Any type of replica firearm is also prohibited from carry-on bags and must be transported in checked luggage.

More information on traveling legally with a firearm can be found on the TSA's website here and more information on travelling with any item can be found here.