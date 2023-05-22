UCSB weighs in on groundbreaking step toward hiring immigrant students without legal status

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The University of California regents are taking a monumental step towards creating equity at their institution.

They have agreed to find a route to hire immigrant students without legal status and work permits. To do this, the universities must challenge a 1986 federal law that bars the hiring of immigrants without legal status.

They believe that the federal law does not apply to states, and that they have the right to allow these immigrant students to have the same opportunities as legal citizens.

If accomplished, this milestone would completely transform the life trajectory for thousands of students who, as a result, would be able to access jobs, research positions, and career opportunities.

We will be speaking with students and professors at UCSB for their thoughts.