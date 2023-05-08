Rooms & Gardens puts out the welcome mat in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - Jami Voulgaris, the owner of one of the longest running businesses on State Street, put out a new welcome mat on Monday, in Montecito.

Rooms & Gardens, an upscale decor and custom furniture shop, has relocated permanently to the Upper Village at 1482 East Valley Road. Voulgaris celebrated a soft opening on Saturday with family and friends.

"We are so excited to be here, this is a dream come true. When this space opened up, we couldn't pass it up. It's filled with light and it's the perfect size for us and we're so excited to throw open the doors today and we're officially open!"

Potted Boxwood and a navy blue Dutch door greet customers as they walk into the shop, which is filled with the same style of iconic and unique furnishings that made the business so popular on State Street for 30 years.

Voulgaris said the new area is quickly becoming known as the 'Montecito Design District.'

Longtime customers and others who popped in for the first time raved about the new location and the ease of parking. Voulgaris has a large customer base, up and down the coast, and a huge celebrity following.

And -- a feather in the team's cap -- Rooms & Gardens is the custom designer for both Shutters on the Beach and Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica.

