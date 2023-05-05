Car strikes and kills 69-year-old Solvang man on SR 246 near Casino Drive Friday

BUELLTON, Calif.– 69-year-old Robert Miller is dead after being struck by a car while attempting to cross State Route 246 at midnight on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol report.

CHP Buellton reported the Solvang man was walking across State Route 246 JWO Casino Drive, when a 2011 Ford hit Miller as the man was running across the lane.

The Ford driver did try to slow, but was unable to do so before striking Miller with the front right side of the car.

Miller was taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead nearly an hour later.

CHP Buellton was assisted by the Chumash Casino which provided surveillance footage of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact Officer Reed at the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.