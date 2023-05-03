‘Return of the Jedi’ returns to Central Coast theaters

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It's been 40 year's since "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" was released in theaters. Now, George Lucas' epic conclusion to the original trilogy is returning to the big screen.

Star Wars fans on the Central Coast can see the movie on "May the Fourth," also known as Star Wars day, in select theaters. According to StarWars.com, the movie is only available in select theaters and only for a limited time.

Fans near Santa Barbara can see the movie at the Century RiverPark 16 theater in Oxnard at 11:45 a.m. or at the AMC Thousand Oaks theater in Thousand Oaks at 3 p.m.

Fans near Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo can see the movie at the Regal Edwards theater in Santa Maria at 11:45 a.m.

To commemorate the movie's theatrical return, a new poster has been created by artist Matt Ferguson.

According to the franchise's website, Ferguson said he decided to focus his composition on two of the saga's most resonant and consequential figures Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, and Darth Vader, voiced by James Earl Jones.