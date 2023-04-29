Skip to Content
X-Games Gold Medalist Adam Jones & Friends put on Extreme Freestyle Motocross show at Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-X-Game gold medalist Adam Jones & Friends never missed a flip or trick at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo on Saturday night.

They performed an extreme motocross show in the arena at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Adams invited the audience to pick the tricks and to applaud the loudest for the winner.

They will have an encore performance on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The show comes with the price of fair admission.

For more information visit earlwarren.com

