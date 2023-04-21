Westmont College’s Fringe Festival is back!

MONTECITO, Calif. – Westmont College's 17th annual Fringe Festival is back from April 20-23 with the theme: 'a gathering.'

The students came up with the theme of gathering to show how artists and humans come together to talk about stories and to create art.

This year's festival is bound to blow viewers away by featuring poems, plays, and music all written, directed, and acted by students this year.

The Fringe Festival is based off of Scotland's Fringe Festival.

Plays, musicals and poems all weekend long will be read in non traditional locations on Westmont's campus, which means you may be walking to class when actors pop up and start telling the story.

This is to not only grab people's attention, but to also have the cast interact with the location. It helps to tell the story differently than in a theatre or a blackbox.

Some of the plays will also be hosted at the Community Arts Workshop in downtown Santa Barbara.

You can find the schedule and purchase tickets here.