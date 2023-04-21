Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 2:44 pm

Westmont College’s Fringe Festival is back!

Westmont Fringe Festival

MONTECITO, Calif. – Westmont College's 17th annual Fringe Festival is back from April 20-23 with the theme: 'a gathering.'

The students came up with the theme of gathering to show how artists and humans come together to talk about stories and to create art.

This year's festival is bound to blow viewers away by featuring poems, plays, and music all written, directed, and acted by students this year.

The Fringe Festival is based off of Scotland's Fringe Festival.

Plays, musicals and poems all weekend long will be read in non traditional locations on Westmont's campus, which means you may be walking to class when actors pop up and start telling the story.

This is to not only grab people's attention, but to also have the cast interact with the location. It helps to tell the story differently than in a theatre or a blackbox.

Some of the plays will also be hosted at the Community Arts Workshop in downtown Santa Barbara.

You can find the schedule and purchase tickets here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
montecito
Santa Barbara
westmont college

Jump to comments ↓

Kiani Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content