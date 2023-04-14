Dwight Murphy Field to undergo renovations with 1.5 million dollars in secured federal funding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara’s Dwight Murphy field is getting a facelift.

Congressman Salud Carbajal secured 1.5 million dollars in federal funding to renovate this space to increase connectivity and maximize recreation in the community.

Friday afternoon Carbajal will visit the field with Mayor Randy Rowse, Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez, and Director of Parks and Recreation Jill Zachary to highlight the full- scale renovation that will be taking place.

This renovation includes a new 36,000 square- foot playground, creek restoration, a new enlarged fitness area, and reconfigured parking.

This is one of 9 community projects to take place in Santa Barbara County this year.