Dwight Murphy Field to undergo renovations with 1.5 million dollars in secured federal funding

SB Parks and Rec

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara’s Dwight Murphy field is getting a facelift.

Congressman Salud Carbajal secured 1.5 million dollars in federal funding to renovate this space to increase connectivity and maximize recreation in the community.

Friday afternoon Carbajal will visit the field with Mayor Randy Rowse, Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez, and Director of Parks and Recreation Jill Zachary to highlight the full- scale renovation that will be taking place.

This renovation includes a new 36,000 square- foot playground, creek restoration, a new enlarged fitness area, and reconfigured parking.

This is one of 9 community projects to take place in Santa Barbara County this year.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

