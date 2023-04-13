Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Pickleball courts at Goleta Community Center closed from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.– The Goleta Community Center Pickleball Courts will be closed starting Apr. 17 as repairs to the court surface begins, according to the city.

The city says the work ensures the courts "remain safe and enjoyable for all players". Through construction portions of the courts will be resurfaced and repaired.

The courts are estimated to be closed until Apr. 24.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the pickleball courts. These repairs are essential to maintaining a safe and high-quality playing surface for our players” said Kelsey Hamilton, Recreation Supervisor. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the courts once the repairs have been completed,” Hamilton stated.  

The following pickleball courts remain open for use during the closure.

  • Evergreen Park
  • Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park
  • Kellogg Courts (managed by the County of Santa Barbara)

Any questions about the closure of the Goleta Community Center Pickleball Courts, contact the Goleta Community Center at (805) 967-1237.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

