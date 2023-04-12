State Street parklet fees pushed back

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Parklets created during the pandemic on State Street have welcomed customers for several years without costing businesses more than their price to build them.

The city of Santa Barbara has been reconsidering charging outdoor parket dining fees, but a vote on the fee structure has been delayed.

The council voted overwhelmingly to wait a few weeks.

The lone no vote came from Mayor Randy Rowse.

The former restaurant owner said when you pay your square foot rent for a commercial building you have to add on insurance, utilities and other fees.

"These guys aren't paying for any of those things in these parklet leases."

The city staff proposed rate structures that would have varied from $4 to $10 per square foot depending on the size.

Rowse said it is ridiculous to say we are charging way over market, it just isn't true.

He said the staff did a lot of work to come up with rates based on the cost to cover the maintenance.

"What is fair? Is it fair to charge less than you are paying inside when you add in all the rest of the stuff and you have taken the public right of way."

He is tired of the delays.

"Let's face it, they have had three years free rent and that is because council just can't make a decision."

Rowse believes the extra space is already at a discounted rate.

Portable parkets would pay less than those with platforms and roof-like structures.

Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez would like to see a $3.50 per square foot fee for spaces.

Aron Ashland of The Cruisery favors lower fees to help places stay in business.

While he was out walking his dog Penelope along State Street he said. "I think every business is imp to down down whether you charge a penny or a dollar it shouldn't be premium to what we are paying indoors."

Some businesses owners would rather stay silent on the issue in order to support their neighbors.

But Joel Utigar from Switzerland said he just wants the city to find a way to keep the street open with tables and chairs where people can relax.

He is staying in Santa Barbara for a couple of months and considers State Street his open space.

Your News Channel will have more on the issue tonight on the news.