Santa Barbara Response Network shares how to find the “right” therapist

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— From the Isla Vista Stabbing to the Thomas Fire, the Santa Barbara Response Network has been responding to traumatic incidents in the community since 2011. But health experts say it’s important to not wait until a traumatic incident to seek mental health help. They say there is great value in seeking preventative care.

But there are several barriers to receiving this care. Everything from insurance premiums, scheduling, and conversational chemistry gets in the way of people moving forward.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says that on average there is an 11 year delay between the onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment.

There is also the issue of gender, race, and sexual orientation, as many want to feel like their therapist understands the cultural elements of their trauma.

According to NAMI, Asians, Latinos, and African Americans have the lowest rates of treatment for mental illness.

We will be speaking to Anthony Rodriguez from Santa Barbara Response Network on how people can find a therapist that is a good match.