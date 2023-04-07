Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Dos Pueblos Chargers robotics team advances to world competition later in April

Dos Pueblos High School

GOLETA, Calif – The Dos Pueblos High School Robotics team aka The Octobots' recently took second place in the regional FIRST Robotics Competition.

In their first year of competition, the Octobots' were the youngest team at the competition and awarded the prestigious Rookie All-Star Award.

The Octobots also received the Wildcard slot from the judges, which automatically granted the team a spot at the FIRST World competition in Houston, Texas from April 18-23 of this year where they'll be competing with teams from 51 countries.

If you'd like to donate to the Octobots' please follow the link below to become a sponsor or to make a donation directly to the Octobots: www.teamoctobots.org/donate.

Joey Vergilis

