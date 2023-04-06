Volunteer to “beautify Goleta” for earth day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The city of Goleta is seeking volunteers to participate in several community cleanup events in celebration of Earth Day on Apr. 22.

Each cleanup event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and there are several locations throughout Goleta where volunteers can participate.

So far, cleanup events are set to take place at three separate locations: Stow Grove Park, Lake Los Carneros and the Ellwood Bluffs.

In addition to giving care to these natural spaces, volunteers will also extend their efforts into the surrounding neighborhoods.

Every volunteer will receive a Beautify Goleta t-shirt as well as a reusable "Plastic-Free Goleta" cutlery set, while supplies last.

In addition to these cleanup events, the city of Goleta is also hosting a free bulky item drop-off event for all residents on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. near Stow Grove Park.

Eligible items include mattresses and box springs, wood, metal, and plastic furniture pieces, and wooden pallets and tires.

The city will not be accepting electronics, hazardous materials and waste, or medications as drop-offs.

You can sign up to volunteer for Beautify Goleta here.

Looking to captain an Earth Day cleanup event, or organize one for your own neighborhood? More information on what you can do to take care of your community can be found on the city of Goleta's website.