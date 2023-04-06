Organic Soup Kitchen expands in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Organic Soup Kitchen is raising money to open a second location in Santa Barbara County.

The organization's goal is to raise $150,000.

So far, organizers have raised over $1,000.

Organic Soup Kitchen first opened in 2009, with a mission to help low income neighborhoods and those with chronic illness.

The kitchen serves plant based and chicken and beef based soups.

It renovated an abandoned kitchen on Anacapa Street in order to meet the local demand for the soup.

You can help the kitchen by donating here.