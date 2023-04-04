Woods Humane Society is seeing a boom in puppies

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Woods Humane Society says there has been a two-hundred percent increase in homeless puppies.

Staff credit the pandemic for this trend, saying spay and neuter programs were less accessible.

They’ve already taken in one hundred and seven puppies this year - with more on the way.

Managers ask the community to help house these furry friends.

“Fostering saves lives there's no ifs, ands or buts about it truly, we cannot keep these young, vulnerable babies in a shelter. We are not here 24 hours a day so luckily, we can provide the support, the resources and fosters can give them a nice, safe, loving environment," said Woods Humane Society Community Engagement Manager Robin Coleman.

To foster a puppy or make a donation click link.