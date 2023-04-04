With burnout on the rise worldwide, one Santa Barbara based physician shares how to move forward

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Burnout is on the rise worldwide. This state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion is caused by prolonged and excessive stress.

For some people, like Vanessa Fayad, it comes in waves.

Fayad says a tell tale sign of burnout is the inability to enjoy things that once brought you joy. Currently, she is balancing law school, work, and running her small business in Santa Barbara.

She says at one point you begin to realize that you don’t have time for everything and have to reprioritize what’s most important.

We spoke to one Santa Barbara based physician on what people can do to recognize the symptoms of burnout and how to combat it.