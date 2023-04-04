Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:59 am

With burnout on the rise worldwide, one Santa Barbara based physician shares how to move forward

Mina Wahab

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Burnout is on the rise worldwide. This state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion is caused by prolonged and excessive stress.

For some people, like Vanessa Fayad, it comes in waves.

Fayad says a tell tale sign of burnout is the inability to enjoy things that once brought you joy. Currently, she is balancing law school, work, and running her small business in Santa Barbara.

She says at one point you begin to realize that you don’t have time for everything and have to reprioritize what’s most important.

We spoke to one Santa Barbara based physician on what people can do to recognize the symptoms of burnout and how to combat it.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content