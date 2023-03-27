The Solvang City Council is considering a new proposal for pride month decorations

SOLVANG, Calif.- During Solvang's last council meeting, The Rainbow House proposed a plan for streetlight banners and a rainbow crosswalk painting for pride month. But the proposal was denied by the city council in a 3 to 2 vote.

Rainbow House has made some changes and hopes the council will consider their new proposal.

"The proposal changed quite a bit when we first did it. We had a number of crosswalks that we were trying to have done. We've changed it to just one and then banners as well. We were trying to do it for the whole month of June as June is Pride Month, and the City of Solving has proclamation in June as Pride Month. But we modified that and we are now asking for just two weeks," said Matthew Cavalli, The Rainbow House Inc., Executive Director.

Cavalli says it's important to promote diversity throughout the city.

"Being a big tourist area, many tourist want to see openness, and in the exclusivity so that’s why we’re trying to do it," said Matthew Cavalli.

Cavalli says the next step is for the city council to review the new application.

For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below: