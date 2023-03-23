Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Workers complete Torii Gate restoration project at Shoreline Park

City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara city workers completed the Shoreline Park's Torii Gate restoration project on Thursday.

The gate marks the Shoreline Steps to the beach. It was built in 1998 to honor Toba city in Japan, Santa Barbara's sister city.

The restoration wanted to return the gate to it's original design after years of wear and tear from the elements.

Led by Our Neighborhood Mesa Inc. and Toba Sister City Organization, they raised $5,000 dollars for the project.

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department relocated boulders, irrigation systems, and planted new plants that are better suited for shady, low water conditions.

Pictured : Torii Gate Garden
Photo Credits: City of Santa Barbara

The garden's design represents earth, water, and life. The boulders represent earth, the pebbles, water, and life is represented with the plants. This includes new bonsai trees that were planted.

