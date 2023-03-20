Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Beautiful opens their community grant application window

Santa Barbara Beautiful

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Beautiful is now accepting grant applications for 2023.

The volunteer-staffed group will evaluate applications for grants which range from $250 to $10,000 on a monthly basis.

SBB's Community Grant program supports local organizations in their efforts to beautify the community with projects and events that encourage public accessibility.

Preference is given to projects and events with multiple support sources.

Grant applications and more information are available here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

