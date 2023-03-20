Dos Pueblos High School wins big at national Student Television Network competition

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Dos Pueblos High School took part in the Student Television Network competition over the Mar. 18-19 weekend, and for the first time in 16 years of competing, won first place.

DPNews made history when the team of 35 students traveled down to the Long Beach competition and competed against 2,700 other students.

PC: Dos Pueblos High School

The team won first, second, two thirds and a fourth place in different competitions listed below:

1st place: Sports Highlight Editing - Given game footage and stats, edit with commentary and graphics - Jude Kadi, Seth Tedeschi.

2nd place: Tell The Story News Editing - Given raw footage and data, create news package - Aidan Myers.

3rd place: Vertical Nat Package - Create a news package with the theme - "Take it outside" - Jules Steelsmith, Sophia Merritt, Sophia Pixley.

3rd place: Crazy 8's documentary - large team competition - 8 hours to create a documentary on theme "Actions speak louder"

Honorable mention/ 4th place: Public Service Announcement - Create a PSA themed "Disconnect to Reconnect" - Alex Gardiner, Seth Phillips

In addition, the school's daily news program was ranked within the top 20 programs in the country and the podcast, The Goodland Podcast, ranked second best high school podcast in the country.