Santa Barbara man arrested for attempted murder of elderly homeowner in Highland

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 34-year-old Santa Barbara man after he shot about four rounds at an elderly homeowner through their front door in Highland on Feb. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The gunfire hit in the victim in the leg, but they were able to apply a tourniquet before deputies and medical treatment arrived, according to SBSD.

Police said deputies obtained video surveillance of the shooting in the 7000 block of Central Ave, and were able to identify the 34-year-old gunman who is on active CDC Parole.

SBSD said he was originally sent to prison for robbery.

Officers arrested the 34-year-old in Santa Barbara on Monday, Mar. 14, for attempted murder.

SBSD said officials served a search warrant at his residence and found evidence of the crime, including the handgun used.

Officers booked the Santa Barbara resident at the West Valley Detention Center, where he is currently held without bail.

SBSD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Deputy Lopez or Kleveno at the Highland Station: 909-425-9793.

The department said callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.