Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team ready to take in horses and other large animals to safety during storm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team wants people to know that they are available to take in large animals like horses and cattle for those affected by this week’s storm. These animals will be housed at Earl Warren Showgrounds. The Showgrounds can safely house up to 300 animals at a time. Volunteers urge the public to have a game plan set in place and to not wait until conditions worsen to bring their animals to safety. They also are emphasizing that this service is free of charge.