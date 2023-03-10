Skip to Content
Montecito community receives update on roundabout projects

MONTECITO, Calif.– A public meeting was held Thursday night to provide updates on the Olive Mill and HWY 101 San Ysirdro roundabouts.

Construction of the Olive Mill roundabout is underway. The southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Road opened Wednesday.

While that construction project continues, construction at the San Ysidro roundabout is gearing up
These construction projects will overlap this spring. Project leaders say there will be some delays due to on-ramp and off-ramp closures but drivers are encouraged to be patient.

Community liaison for the highway 101 project Kirsten Ayars said to expect delays as the projects approach overlap.

Work on highway 101 through montecito will start this fall, while the San Ysidro roundabout finishes up construction.

