Santa Barbara Zoo hosts “Princess and Pirate Weekend” to raise awareness about frog conservation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Zoo hosted “Princess and Pirate Weekend” on Sunday.

Children dressed up in their favorite costumes and participated in scavenger hunts and other interactive activities.

The event highlighted the importance of frog and toad conservation.

Frogs and toad populations have declined dramatically in the United States and around the world.

The Santa Barbara Zoo hopes to stop amphibian decline through spreading awareness during events like these.