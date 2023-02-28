Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department “weathers” the storm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — The recent storms may have been good for vegetation, but it has put a damper in festive plans the Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department organized to bring the community together.

From the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony to “Adopt a Block,” multiple events in the last few months have either been cancelled or postponed.

IVRPD General Manager Kimberly Kiefer said that they have had to adapt to circumstances by moving events indoors. This causes attendance to significantly dip since the events lose visibility.

As someone who values parks and open spaces, Kiefer said that these storms are a double edged sword.

On the one hand, she said the community needs the rain. On the other hand, she worries that her mission to bring the community together will be hindered by the rainy weather conditions.

