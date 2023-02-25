Downtown Santa Barbara honors local individuals and groups at 2023 Annual Awards Breakfast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast was held on Feb. 15 at El Paseo Restaurant.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jeff Shaffer in recognition of his 17 years of work to mobilize more services, navigation centers and shelters for hundreds of people in the area without homes.

The 2022 Entrepeneur of the Year was went to John Burnettt of Hook & Press Donuts. Burnett's one-of-a-kind creations and hordes of loyal customers can be found at his new location of Figueroa Street.

The Business Champion of the Year was awarded to Women's Economic Ventures after they opened a new downtown facility to support business innovation and training as well as their initiatives to support local female business owners.

The George Gerth Volunteer of the Year award, named after former City of Santa Barbara Streets, Transportation and Parking Manager, was presented to Douglas Washington for his over ten years of volunteering with Downtown Santa Barbara's events and programs.

The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award was awarded to Dacia Romero Acosta of Santa Barbara High School. This award recognizes a local high school senior for their leadership and community service.

For more information about Downtown Santa Barbara's events and programs visit their website here.