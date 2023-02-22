High winds knock down tree causing active gas leak on Channel Drive in Montecito
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– High winds have knocked down a large eucalyptus tree on a nearby building breaking a gas line and causing an active gas leak at 910 Channel Dr., according to the Montecito Fire Department.
Montecito Fire alongside emergency responders are on-site awaiting the gas company as of 11:04 a.m. Tuesday. Channel Drive is closed as work begins to contain and fix the leak.
There have been no public evacuation at this time.
Injuries and extent of property damage remains unknown.