SBIFF honored Martin McDonagh and Todd Field with Outstanding Directors of the Year Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Tonight Martin McDonagh and Todd Field were honored with Outstanding Directors of the Year Award.

Todd field directed the film “Tar” which stars Cate Blanchett. Martin McDonagh directed “The Banshees of Inisherin” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The Outstanding Director of the Year Award is presented to directors who are recognized for their remarkable cinematic and poetic displays that win the hearts of their viewers.

Both directors spoke on what winning the award means to them.

“Just a proper honor. It's lovely to be coming from Europe and getting this kind of thing," said Outstanding Directors Award Honoree Martin McDonagh.