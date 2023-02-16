Like Elvis, Austin Butler signs autographs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Elvis was known to sign autographs and now the actor who portrays him on the silver screen is becoming known for signing them, too.

Oscar nominee Austin Butler did not disappoint fans outside the Arlington Theatre at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

He was one of eight actors receiving Virtuosos Awards.

A majority of them signed autographs, but Butler kept going back to sign even more.

He signed dozens of posters, books, and photos.

He also posed for plenty of selfie photos with his fans.

It was a pleasant surprise to dozens of fans who come every night with their own Sharpies to get signatures.

They were disappointed the Jamie Lee Curtis walked on by. She recently had COVID, and chose not to get close and sign.

Brendan Fraser stood on his car and waved, but never approached.

Fan Gabe Donavan said he is understanding.

"It doesn't matter if they want to do an autograph or not, I am just glad I got to see them," said Donovan.

He did get autographs from Angela Bassett and Kate Blanchett last week.

About an hour after his comment Donovan showed off an autograph from Austin Butler.

"I think they sign because they appreciate a fan who respects them as a human being, " said Donovan.

Fans will have another chance to get autographs and selfies with celebrities on Thursday when the festival honors Colin Farrell, and Brendon Gleeson at the Arlington.

The actors and artisans usually arrive around 7 p.m., before their 8 p.m. tributes begin.