25-year-old arrested for Feb. 4 murder of three year old in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 25-year-old man was arrested over the past weekend for the Feb. 4 homicide of a three-year-old girl, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

SBPD reported law enforcement and medical personnel responded to an initial 911 call of the toddler having fallen out of bed and injuring herself. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders performed CPR and transported the child to the hospital where she later died.

Santa Barbara Police Detectives alongside the county coroner's office determined the death was a homicide, and identified the boyfriend of the child's mother as the suspect.

Law enforcement subsequently arrested the 25-year-old man on Feb. 11 following an investigation.

The man was arrested on a murder warrant and booked into the county jail on a $3,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information connected to the ongoing investigation can contact the Santa Barbara Police Detective Bureau at 805-897-2347.