Santa Barbara - South County
Local flower growers show off latest Valentine’s Day floral trends

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, people up and down the coast are searching for the perfect floral bouquet.

Fortunately for them, they are in the right place as nearly all of California’s cut flowers are produced on the Central and Southern Coasts.

According to Globe News Wire, California produces the most cut flowers in the US, accounting for 75-76% of overall output.

CBS News said that the cost of flowers is up nearly 6% compared to a year ago, though inflation on goods is starting to ease.

We will be talking to flower growers in Carpinteria and florists in Santa Barbara about the trends they’ve been seeing this Valentine’s Day Season, and if customers are opting for selections like dried flowers that will last longer.

Mina Wahab

