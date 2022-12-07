Dignity Health, Sierra Vista Regional, and Twin Cities Community Hospital reach $22.5 million settlement with California and the U.S. government

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Dignity Health, Twin Cities Community Hospital, and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to pay portions of a $22.5 million settlement to the state of California and the United States for false MediCal claims in an organized scheme to retain federal funding from the Medi-Cal's Adult Expansion program.

The three health organizations claimed to provide health services to adult expansion patients under MediCal for specific periods of time between 2014 and 2016. The lawsuit brought by the state of California argued the payments were pre-determined amounts that did not accurately reflect the market value of enhanced services.

Dignity Health will pay $13.5 million to the United States and $1.5 million to the state of California, while Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the U.S government and $750,000 to California.

Dignity Health provided the following statement to News Channel 3-12.