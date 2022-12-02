18th Annual Westmont Christmas Concert Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Westmont College is hosting its annual Christmas Concert this weekend.

After months of preparing, the choir and orchestra will be performing The Prince of Peace concert at The Granada Theater Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

This year the Westmont Orchestra is led by Dr. Ruth Lin. It is her first year with the college.

Before arriving at Westmont College, Dr. Lin was the Director of the Symphony Orchestra at Gustavus Adolphus College, where she also taught classes in classes in Conducting, Music Theory, Arranging, and a First Term Seminar in Film Music.

Now she serves as the Wesmont Music Department Chair.

She said, "We hope our music and our narrations will... send a message that there is a great hope coming."

The concert also focuses on the Westmont Choir.

Conducted by Profesor Daniel Gee, who serves as the Director of Choral Activities, the choir will be highlighted along with the orchestra.

He said, "Our students have been working so hard for this event, the choirs, the orchestra all coming together. We're excited to present the music."

Tickets cost $22 each, are on sale at westmont.edu/festival. For ticket information or to purchase tickets by phone, you can contact the Granada box office at (805) 899-2222.

"We've been working on songs of hope and expectation and songs of celebration, carols that the audience can sing with. It's truly a wonderful community event," said Gee.