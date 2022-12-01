Hospice of Santa Barbara to honor those missed during holidays with annual Light Up a Life events

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) said it will honor those missed during the holiday season with its annual Light Up a Life events set for this December.

"The holiday season can stir up a range of emotions, including joy, stress, sadness, and everything in between," said HSB. "For those preparing to navigate the holiday season without cherished loved ones, this time of year can be even more difficult and HSB honors them every year with Light Up a Life."

Organizers said Light Up a Life is back in-person this year, and will host four ceremonies featuring speakers, poetry, music, refreshments and the lighting of a memorial tree.

A spiritual reflection will also be held at each ceremony, led by HSB's spiritual counselor, Kristen Rohm.

HSB said guests can also hang one or more stars in memory of a loved one who has died or in honor of someone living, and the Trees of Remembrance will remain lit at each site through the end of the year.

Organizers listed the times and locations of the events:

Santa Barbara (Lobero Theatre) - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Montecito (Upper Village Green) - Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Carpinteria (Seal Fountain) - Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Goleta (Camino Real Marketplace) - Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the four ceremonies, HSB said a star can also be dedicated to a loved one on the Virtual Tree of Remembrance.

Visit hospiceofsb.org for a digital star and more information about Light Up A Life.