City of Goleta completes short-term repairs to retention wall

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta announced it has completed a short-term repair project for Cathedral Oaks Road's retention wall.

The recently repaired crib wall runs on the northern side of a portion of Cathedral Oaks Rd. and uses wood to retain or shore-up the dirt slope that drops off the side of the road.

This completed effort was part of a winterization project intended to stabilize the edges of the raised road and bike path from winter weather and general erosion that might threaten its integrity.

A longer-term project for repairing the essential crib wall section is awaiting the selection of an engineering team and that team's design, which is expected to last approximately 18 months.

After a final engineering team and design are decided, a public bidding period will begin to select a contractor to construct the selected design.

If you are interested in more information about the long-term crib wall design and construction plans, contact City of Goleta Assistant Engineer Michael Winnewisser at 805-690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.