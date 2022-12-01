Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 6:44 pm

City of Goleta completes short-term repairs to retention wall

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta announced it has completed a short-term repair project for Cathedral Oaks Road's retention wall.

The recently repaired crib wall runs on the northern side of a portion of Cathedral Oaks Rd. and uses wood to retain or shore-up the dirt slope that drops off the side of the road.

This completed effort was part of a winterization project intended to stabilize the edges of the raised road and bike path from winter weather and general erosion that might threaten its integrity.

A longer-term project for repairing the essential crib wall section is awaiting the selection of an engineering team and that team's design, which is expected to last approximately 18 months.

After a final engineering team and design are decided, a public bidding period will begin to select a contractor to construct the selected design.

If you are interested in more information about the long-term crib wall design and construction plans, contact City of Goleta Assistant Engineer Michael Winnewisser at 805-690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
goleta
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Andrew Gillies

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content