Santa Barbara - South County
Angela Bassett to be honored at 2023 SBIFF for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Angela Bassett as the 2023 honoree of the Montecito Award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bassett will receive the award in-person at the Arlington Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 9 following a conversation about her career leading up to her 2022 performance in the Marvel Studios film.

"Ms. Bassett has had an illustrious career as an actor, director and producer and in Wakanda Forever reminds us why she's so greatly revered," said Roger Durling, SBIFF executive director. "She's regal, fierce and commanding as Queen Ramonda. We bow down."

SBIFF said the Montecito Award is named after "one of the most beautiful and stylish areas in Santa Barbara."

Some past recipients include Penélope Cruz, Amanda Seyfried, Lupita Nyong’o, Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts and Javier Bardem.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

