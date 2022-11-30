Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Updated
today at 11:06 pm
Published 9:30 pm

Solvang Trolley’s horse-drawn wagon delivers Christmas trees to local businesses

Solvang businesses get special tree delivery

SOLVANG, Calif.-The Solvang Trolley and Carriege Tours had some other business to attend to on Wednesday.

The trolley company owned by the Orona family used an old fashioned horse drawn wagon to deliver Christmas trees to area businesses.

The Solvang Chamber and the Vikings of Solvang worked with Agin Family Christmas Trees out of Santa Ynez to make the special delivery happen.

The trees grown in Oregon will be on display in businesses along Mission, Alisal and Copenhagen Drive, just to name a few.

The chamber chose to deliver 100 trees in celebration of 100 years of serving and supporting local businesses.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content