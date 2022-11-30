Solvang Trolley’s horse-drawn wagon delivers Christmas trees to local businesses

SOLVANG, Calif.-The Solvang Trolley and Carriege Tours had some other business to attend to on Wednesday.

The trolley company owned by the Orona family used an old fashioned horse drawn wagon to deliver Christmas trees to area businesses.

The Solvang Chamber and the Vikings of Solvang worked with Agin Family Christmas Trees out of Santa Ynez to make the special delivery happen.

The trees grown in Oregon will be on display in businesses along Mission, Alisal and Copenhagen Drive, just to name a few.

The chamber chose to deliver 100 trees in celebration of 100 years of serving and supporting local businesses.