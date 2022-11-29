People putting up Christmas lights should have safety in mind

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you decorate early or late people who regularly put up lights say it's important to keep safety in mind.

"To be safe have someone help you out and make sure all the plugs are plugged in correctly and taped up in case it rains," said Adam Avila who usually helps his friends decorate.

Shopper and workers at the Ace Hardware on Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara shared similar tips.

Jose Alpizar said he turns the lights off when rain is in the forecast.

Jason Parnell said he uses the buddy system when he is on a ladder.

When using old-school incandescent lights a wooden ladder is safer because aluminum can conduct electricity.

The packaging on new lights should say whether the lights are for the outdoors.

Ace Hardware's Casual Living Department Manager Dee Dee Galullo said LED and light projectors are safe options.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends the following safety measures:

Don't plug in too many lights. Don't leave lights on too long. Label outdoor lights. Consider using only LED lights that save energy Inspect bulbs with testers to expose problems Keep light strands off the ground. Never climb a ladder alone.

