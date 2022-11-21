Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Fans congregate to enjoy World Cup watch parties across Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Fans from across the county are gathering together to watch the first U.S World Cup game with Santa Barbara locals converging at the Arlington Theatre to watch with friends and family.

The U.S played Wales in their first game starting at 11 a.m. Monday morning. Taking place in Qatar, the World Cup brings a global audience with millions rooting for their countries worldwide.

