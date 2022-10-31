Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 12:02 pm
Published 11:59 am

Haunted Pumpkin Patch to host costume contest runway show with $1,000 cash prize.

Kyle Dent - KEYT

ISLA VISTA, Calif.– Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department turns 50-years-old this Halloween.

This is also officially Halloween night and the countdown to the Pumpkin Patch Costume Contest and Runway Show.

Eighty people are currently signed up for this contest including youth and adults, but the Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department says that they are still accepting last minute signups today at 7 p.m.

The contest will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Isla Vista Haunted Pumpkin Patch.

Prizes include two Lucidity festival tickets, access to the state parks, and a grand prize of $1,000.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content