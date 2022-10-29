Skip to Content
Haunted Pumpkin Patch returns to Isla Vista

Mina Wahab

ISLA VISTA, Calif.– The Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual Haunted Pumpkin Patch Saturday at 7 p.m.

The department is turning 50 years old on Halloween night and has an entire immersive theatrical experience throughout Monday to celebrate 5 decades in Isla Vista.

Live-action story tellers, film screenings, carnival games and activities, two silent disco nights, a ferris wheel, Día de Los Muertos altars, costume contest, and a live Thriller flash mob performance by World Dance for Humanity will be creating a buzz throughout the weekend.

This will take place Saturday Oct. 29 through Monday Oct. 31 from 7p.m to 11 p.m. at Anisq’Oyo’ Park.

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

