Haunted Pumpkin Patch returns to Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.– The Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual Haunted Pumpkin Patch Saturday at 7 p.m.

The department is turning 50 years old on Halloween night and has an entire immersive theatrical experience throughout Monday to celebrate 5 decades in Isla Vista.

Live-action story tellers, film screenings, carnival games and activities, two silent disco nights, a ferris wheel, Día de Los Muertos altars, costume contest, and a live Thriller flash mob performance by World Dance for Humanity will be creating a buzz throughout the weekend.

This will take place Saturday Oct. 29 through Monday Oct. 31 from 7p.m to 11 p.m. at Anisq’Oyo’ Park.