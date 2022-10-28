Boo at the Zoo returns to Santa Barbara after two years for Halloween weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Boo at the Zoo finally makes its long-anticipated return to the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The typically three-day-long event is now taking place for two weekends instead of one. Boo at the Zoo is the perfect way to fully immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit this weekend, with fun activities and tasty treats tailored to the needs of all ages.

There is a plethora of spooky and safe activities to participate in, such as trick-or-treating, a train ride, a dance party, and of course, learning more about the animals.

While a slight warm up is on deck for Saturday and Sunday, temperatures in the evenings are expected to be chilly. It would be best to choose a costume with layers, such as a cape, to stay sufficiently warm during the last hour of the event.

Today marks the second weekend of Boo at the Zoo, which is taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.

For details, head to the Santa Barbara Zoo's website.