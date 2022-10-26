State Street promenade visitors no longer see green bike markings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Local and tourists on foot and cyclists visiting the promenade on State Street are noticing less colors on the roadway.

City crews recently removed the green bike markings in the middle of the street.

The green was meant to guide cyclists and pedestrians, but didn't work as well as planned.

They are now exploring other options.

Santa Barbara's Supervising Transportation Engineer Derrick Bailey said, "We have done traffic counts on state street and there are between 2000 and 2500 cyclists a day on State Street."

He said they are bringing a lot of activity to the area so they will try to find a way to accommodate them.

Mayor Randy Rowse said he likes the change.

"The street looks a lot cleaner because they just slurried over the green lanes."said Rowse, " I don't know what they have mind. We are not discussing it on council level. Staff is just trying to work and make things as livable as possible while the state street advisory does their stuff."

In the meantime city workers and leaders hope people will share the space so that everyone can enjoy the open street and the businesses on both sides.



